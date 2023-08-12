Confirmation

DCW's 181 helpline got over 630,000 calls in one year, claims Maliwal

Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered

Swati Maliwal, DCW

Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Delhi Commission For Women's 181 helpline received more than 630,000 calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered through the helpline during the period.
Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground.
The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.
In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Swati Maliwal DCW helpline

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

