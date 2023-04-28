Deaths of Cheetahs in Kuno were expected: South Africa forest dept



The cheetahs were relocated to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, as part of an initiative to expand the cheetah meta-population and to reintroduce cheetahs in the country. The Forestry Department of South Africa has said that the death of two cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park was expected and within mortality rates for a project like this.



The statement further said that the reintroduction of large carnivorous animals to a new habitat is extremely complex and a risky endeavour. To introduce Cheetahs into large environments is a complex process because regular monitoring is limited, and there is little that can be done to ensure their well-being. In a statement issued by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), South Africa said, "The cheetah joined eight of the mammals relocated to India's Kuno National Park from Namibia in September 2022. The two cheetah deaths (one from Namibia and one from South Africa) observed to date are within expected mortality rates for a project of this nature."



Earlier this year, the Indian and South African governments signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to reintroduce Cheetahs to India. The agreement facilitates cooperation between the two countries in order to share expertise and capacity to promote Cheetah conservation. "The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) awaits a diagnosis (an autopsy) for the death of the cheetah, but there is no indication that it is any form of infectious disease or that there is a similar threat to any of the other cheetahs", the government of South Africa said in a statement.

Also Read Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park Days after cheetah's death, Kuno National Park reports birth of four cubs What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean? H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say? India's revised data protection bill 'promising, clear': Meta's Nick Clegg SCO Summit 2023: Need to root out terrorism collectively, says Rajnath BBC chairman quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan in 2021 Fadnavis to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today 'I would wish for death...', says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid row

(With agency inputs)