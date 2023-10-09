close
Deepak Anurag sworn in as member of Competition Commission of India

Last month, lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the CCI

Photo: PTI

The fair trade regulator is pursuing various cases, including those related to digital space | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Deepak Anurag, retired additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of India, was sworn in as member of fair trade regulator Competition Commission on Monday.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) now has four members, including Chairperson Ravneet Kaur.
Anurag was sworn in as member on Monday, according to a post by CCI on social media platform X.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Anurag is a retired additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of India, at the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
CCI also shared pictures of the member being sworn in on Monday.
Last month, lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the CCI.

Kaur took charge as the Chairperson in May.
The fair trade regulator is pursuing various cases, including those related to digital space, as well as dealing with all complaints related to GST profiteering.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

