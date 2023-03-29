close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defence Ministry inks contracts with BEL, NSIL to bolster capabilities

The Defence Ministry signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In line with its vision for self-reliance, the Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities of the country.

The first contract with BEL pertains to procurement of Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, 'Project Akashteer', worth Rs 1,982 crore for the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.

The second contract with BEL relates to acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems along with associated engineering support package from BEL, Hyderabad, at an cost of Rs 412 crore for the Indian Navy, it said.

"The contract with NSIL, a central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, Bengaluru, pertains to procurement of an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, which will provide high throughput services to the Indian Army at an overall cost of Rs 2,963 crore.

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Def ministry signs contract worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Medical services hit in Rajasthan as doctors protest Right to Health Bill

MCD budget cleared, 4 resolutions moved by AAP for traders welfare passed

4,314 Indian women set to perform Haj without male companion this year

CAG points out several flaws in Gujarat govt's financial management

57% angry with BJP government In Karnataka, want change: CVoter poll

Topics : Defence ministry | BEL | NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon