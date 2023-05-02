close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defence ministry plans to rope in Indian Cos for care of western aircraft

According to the report, the defence ministry is calling Indian companies for meetings, and once the capability assessment is complete, steps would be taken to hand over contracts

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rafale

File photo of a Rafale jet

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its 'Make in India' initiative, the defence ministry is now looking to engage the domestic industry to set up repair and overhaul facilities for Western aircraft. 
According to an Economic Times report, the initiative from the defence ministry can help in increasing the availability of the platforms, while also creating significant job opportunities in the aerospace sector.

In order to rope in the companies, a capability assessment is ongoing, which will help in understanding the currently available infrastructure along with the future plans of Indian companies interested in setting up of repair and overhaul facilities. 
According to the report, the defence ministry is calling Indian companies for meetings, and once the capability assessment is complete, steps would be taken to hand over contracts.

The move comes as maintenance support contracts of a few western aircraft are coming to an end, including the Rafale fighter jet. The ongoing exercise is being undertaken before the contracts are renewed with the original manufacturers. It will also be a test for foreign suppliers that made promises of shifting the repair and overhaul facilities to India during the time of purchase.
Earlier in February 2023, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for joint efforts to develop India as a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub. Singh also proposed that there should at least be 50 per cent of indigenous content when it comes to support and maintenance of the new systems which are being acquired.

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Info war can be a threat to stability: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt

Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh lauds 'new energy' of defence start-ups

Workers' dues will not get priority in case of liquidation under IBC: SC

I-T dept to release draft rules for foreign investment in unlisted firms

Satyajit Ray's movie prints restored, to be showcased to audiences soon

Centre asks states to take action on outdoor ads of betting, gambling sites

India, China proposes roadmap for carbon transition instead of deadline


The report also suggests that other than Rafale, the C 130J transport aircraft and the Chinook and Apache helicopters are among the other aircraft that could be brought under the initiative. 
Most Russian-origin aircraft have already completed their repair and overhaul facilities in India. It is also guessed that the price of repair and overhaul support for military platforms through their service life can extend to twice or thrice the initial purchase price.

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry aircrafts aircraft Rafale Make in India defence Make in India BS Web Reports

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

I-T dept to release draft rules for foreign investment in unlisted firms

investment, funding
2 min read
Premium

El Nino unlikely to dampen tractor industry volumes in a big way

tractors, automobile industry, manufacturing, jobs
4 min read

Telecom service providers log in to AI filter to stop pesky calls: Trai

(Photo: Shutterstock)
3 min read

UCO Bank Q4 net profit zooms 86% at Rs 581.24 cr on improvement in margins

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon