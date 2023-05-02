Centre asks states to take action on outdoor ads of betting, gambling sites

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to crack down on outdoor advertisements of gambling and betting platforms.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to take "appropriate action" to curb outdoor advertisements of gambling betting platforms that are found on hoardings, banners and auto-rickshaws.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories to private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of such platforms.

Advertisements of gambling and betting platforms had appeared in a section of the media -- print, digital and television -- which prompted the government to issue advisories.

Also Read Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill Predictable, progressive taxes for online gaming needed, experts suggest Ludhiana gas leak case: NGT directs DM to give Rs 20 lakh to victims Tripura CM Manik Saha signs 8 MoUs worth Rs 312.38 cr to promote industries Interest on bank deposits rising faster than on loans: CARE Ratings Online gaming to attract investment once tax policy finalises: Sitharaman Be prepared as IMD predicts cyclones over Bay of Bengal, says Odisha CM