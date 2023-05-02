close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre asks states to take action on outdoor ads of betting, gambling sites

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to crack down on outdoor advertisements of gambling and betting platforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Online rummy

Online rummy

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to crack down on outdoor advertisements of gambling and betting platforms.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to take "appropriate action" to curb outdoor advertisements of gambling betting platforms that are found on hoardings, banners and auto-rickshaws.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories to private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of such platforms.

Advertisements of gambling and betting platforms had appeared in a section of the media -- print, digital and television -- which prompted the government to issue advisories.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill

Predictable, progressive taxes for online gaming needed, experts suggest

Ludhiana gas leak case: NGT directs DM to give Rs 20 lakh to victims

Tripura CM Manik Saha signs 8 MoUs worth Rs 312.38 cr to promote industries

Interest on bank deposits rising faster than on loans: CARE Ratings

Online gaming to attract investment once tax policy finalises: Sitharaman

Be prepared as IMD predicts cyclones over Bay of Bengal, says Odisha CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Online gambling Advertisement

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Play's confidentially filed IPO gets market regulator Sebi go-ahead

tata play
2 min read

Max moves HC against Quality Care, Evercare over hospital chain buyout

Max Healthcare
2 min read

Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

US Prez Joe Biden's popularity shot up by double digits in India in 2022

Joe Biden
3 min read

Prudent to wait for judiciary to run its course on Go First, says Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia | File photo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon