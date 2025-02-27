Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day amid rainfall forecasts

On February 24, the CAQM had revoked Grap stage-II restrictions (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Delhi's air quality worsened further on Thursday and stayed in the 'poor' category for the second day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 260 at 7 am on February 27, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI in Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR deteriorated, and remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' range. On February 26 at 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 247. In Gurugram, it was 212, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 163 and 158, respectively.

Revocation of Grap Stage-II restrictions

Earlier, the pollution levels improved, after which, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee lifted Stage-II restrictions across the entire NCR on February 24. The decision was made based on factors like favourable weather and better mixing height. As a result, inter-state buses from NCR states are once again allowed to enter Delhi. 

AQI categories

The CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor) and 401–500 (severe).
 

Weather forecast for Delhi

Delhi saw warm weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting possible rainfall. The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius, with rain and thunderstorms anticipated throughout the day. The relative humidity is currently at 33 per cent, and wind speeds will be around 33 kmh.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

