Delhi air quality: AQI in multiple parts of capital 'very poor' on Thursday

Delhi AQI: The air quality in several locations in Delhi slid into the "severe" category on Thursday (File image)

The air quality in several locations in Delhi slid into the "severe" category on Thursday morning from "very poor" on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Wednesday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 380.



According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Thursday morning was recorded at 408 as of 10 AM. The AQI at Anand Vihar on Thursday was 445 and 407 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 375, while in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was 371. Meanwhile, the AQI in R K Puram and Lodhi Road was 403 and 333 respectively. The AQI was recorded at 375 at New Moti Bagh, while at North Campus, Delhi University, the AQI was 391. The AQI at Pusa was recorded at 392.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".



Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature expected to be 8.4 degrees Celsius



The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to be 8.4 degrees Celsius, a departure of two degrees from the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is seen at 22 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.



Delhi air quality forecast: AQI likely to remain "very poor" till December 30



Delhi's AQI is likely to remain in the "very poor" category till December 30, the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predicted. The air quality is likely to fluctuate between the "very poor" to "severe" category for the next six days. The EWS also predicted the likelihood of a partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog on the morning of December 29.