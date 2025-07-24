Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Oppn protests against SIR in Bihar

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Oppn protests against SIR in Bihar

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans

Protest, Parliament Protest

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the Question Hour has been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans.

Some of the members were in the Well of the House and also displayed placards.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and assured that as per rules they will be given opportunities to raise issues.

 

He mentioned the name of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and said it was not the culture of his party to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

Birla repeatedly mentioned that sloganeering and display of placards is not in accordance with the dignity of the House and wondered what kind of message such actions will send out.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes.

One question was taken up before the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Parliament Opposition Bihar

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

