Delhi likely to see light rain till July 18; AQI in 'satisfactory' range

Delhi and surrounding regions remained under pleasant weather conditions on Sunday after showers brought down soaring temperatures and offered relief from the heat and humidity earlier in the week.
The city woke up to overcast skies and mild temperatures, following moderate rainfall on July 12. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a slight uptick in temperatures in the coming days, light rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist. No weather warnings have been issued for Delhi.
The IMD has predicted very light to light rainfall, accompanied by occasional lightning. Maximum temperatures are likely to settle between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to remain consistent throughout the day.
Delhi pollution: Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 85 at 8 am on July 13.
Air quality across the National Capital Region also showed improvement, with most locations reporting ‘moderate’ AQI levels. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 105 at 4 pm on July 12. In Gurugram, the AQI was 147, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 108 and 172, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 107.
As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.
Weekly forecast: Delhi to remain cloudy with rain until July 18
The IMD has forecast continued rainfall in the national capital until July 18. Its latest update noted that the city is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies, with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the week.
A cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining areas is influencing Delhi’s weather, aiding in cloud formation and rainfall activity. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.
Yellow alert for Jharkhand between July 13–15
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall across several districts of Jharkhand from July 13 to 15. Intermittent showers are expected across the state during this period.
On July 13, heavy rain is likely in Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum districts. The alert extends to Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, and surrounding areas on July 14.