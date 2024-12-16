Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi airport connects to 150 destinations, becomes country's first

Delhi airport connects to 150 destinations, becomes country's first

On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said the airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations. 
On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release. 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. 
"Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88 per cent of destinations are connected from Delhi and 56 per cent of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi. 
 
"Almost 50 per cent (42 per cent to be precise) of long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway," it said.
The airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. 

Also Read

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Delhi EV policy woes: Registrations drop in capital while other states grow

Air India

Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

Fog, West Bengal fog

Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Govt will bring Doctors' Protection Act if need arises: Delhi CM Atishi

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.9 degrees C, air quality 'poor'

Topics : Delhi Airports in India Delhi airport Indira Gandhi International Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon