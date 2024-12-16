LIVE news: Sri Lanka prez meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others during his three-day visit to India
Catch all the latest happenings from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held talks on strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. Dissanayake said that they discussed strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities and fostering regional security. Earlier on Sunday, Dissanayake also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said today. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.
India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers. Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said.
8:59 AM
Truck carrying gravel hits roadside tree in Delhi's South Moti Bagh, no casualties
A truck carrying gravel (crushed stone) from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad collided with a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg in South Moti Bagh in the early hours today. "We were travelling from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad. A taxi driver tried to overtake and suddenly put the brake. The taxi had passengers in it and to protect those passengers, I manoeuvred the truck in this direction to protect the lives of those who were in the taxi. There was very little damage to the taxi and he fled," the truck driver said.
8:44 AM
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Mahayuti allies to do 'performance audit' of ministers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure. While Fadnavis has not mentioned any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress.
8:22 AM
Maharashtra government to table 20 bills during upcoming winter session
With the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government complete, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the government is planning to table 20 bills during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The Maharashtra assembly session is scheduled from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur.
8:17 AM
India, Bangladesh to commemorate 1971 war 'Vijay Diwas' with annual exchange of veterans today
India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers. Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi S Jaishankar Congress BJP Bharatiya Janata Party AAP government Delhi-NCR Today News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:15 AM IST