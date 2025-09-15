Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

T2, which was built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was shut down for upgradation in April this year

Delhi airport, Airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals --T1, T2 and T3. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 will be operational from October 26, which will take the overall annual passenger handling capacity to 100 million.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's busiest airport, has three terminals --? T1, T2 and T3.

T2, which was built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was shut down for upgradation in April this year.

The upgraded Terminal 2 at the IGI airport is set to become operational from October 26, coinciding with the beginning of the winter schedule, airport operator DIAL said in a release on Monday.

 

"From the intervening night of October 25-?26, 2025, approximately 120 daily domestic flights operated by Air India and Indigo are set to shift operations to the upgraded Terminal 2," the release said.

Currently, T1 and T3 are operational.

IGIA, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as CM Dhami meets BJP MLAs

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Mimi Chakraborty

Betting app PMLA case: Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED

Acharya Devvrat, Devvrat, Acharya

Acharya Devvrat takes oath, now to serve as Maharashtra and Gujarat Guv

Topics : Delhi airport airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon