Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was passed by Parliament in early April and notified on April 8

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed two provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, that allowed a government-designated officer to decide whether a waqf property had encroached on government land and a clause that required a waqf member to be a practicing Muslim for five years.
 
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, passed by Parliament in early April and notified on April 8, has faced a series of legal challenges since its enactment.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai had on May 22 had reserved interim orders on three issues raised by petitioners challenging the amended Waqf law. Today, the Supreme Court announced its interim order on those matters. The three key issues were:
 
  1. Power to de-notify waqf properties: Whether the government can de-notify properties already declared as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user, or waqf-by-deed.
  2. Composition of waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council: Whether only Muslims (except ex-officio members) should be allowed to operate these bodies, as argued by the petitioners.
  3. Inquiry by government officers into waqf properties: Whether a government-designated officer, (such as the Collector), can decide disputes on whether a waqf property is actually government land or not.
 
On the third matter, CJI Gavai said, "Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate rights of personal citizens and this will violate separation of powers. Till adjudication happens by the tribunal, no third party rights can be created against any parties. The provision dealing with such powers to collector shall remain stayed."
 
"We also hold that not more than three non-muslim members in the waqf board and in total not more than  four non muslim members," the CJI added.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

