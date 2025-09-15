Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

This came after police arrested a 45-year-old man for his derogatory social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran

shahjahanpur police

| Image: X/@shahjahanpurpol

Press Trust of India Shahjahanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police here have registered a case against 200 unknown people in connection with the protest that erupted here on Friday following objectionable social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran.

This came after police arrested a 45-year-old man for his derogatory social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran.

Soon after the arrest on Friday, several people tried to enter the police station around 9 pm and raised slogans amid the protest that turned violent as they set two two-wheelers on fire.

They did not relent even after the police explained to them that the man behind such posts had been arrested.

 

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that personnel of the force had to resort to baton-charge to disperse the crowd. The protesters then blocked the Lal Imli crossing, and it was cleared after a lot of persuasion, he said.

Also Read

private buses, buses, bus stand

UP to provide bus connectivity to 12,200 villages: Transport minister

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Over 100 global firms express interest to invest in Uttar Pradeshpremium

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Our slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' proved across country: Rahul Gandhi

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest leaves UP border markets deserted, locals anxious over safety

Grievance redressal, complaints

FIR filed in Lucknow over alleged 2016 X-ray technician recruitment fraud

Dwivedi said a case was registered on Monday against 200 unnamed people who held the protests on Friday on the complaint of Sadar police outpost in-charge Shivam Agarwal.

On Saturday, police arrested a woman for her alleged indecent posts on Facebook about Hindu deities, while a few people were booked for propagating those social media posts.

The SP said the situation in Shahjahanpur was calm, but police force has been deployed at strength across the city as a precautionary measure. Police are continuously conducting flag marches in the market areas, he said.

"We have appealed to the people not to make comments against any caste, religion or anyone on social media. No such posts should be made that may spoil communal harmony. However, our social media monitoring team has made a list of those who have posted or forwarded the derogatory post," he added.

The police officer added that a team has been formed to identify the protesters by scanning viral videos, clips made by the police and CCTV footage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Mimi Chakraborty

Betting app PMLA case: Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED

Acharya Devvrat, Devvrat, Acharya

Acharya Devvrat takes oath, now to serve as Maharashtra and Gujarat Guv

PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates 16th Armed Forces Commanders' Conference in Kolkata

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government UP Police Islam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon