Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category as mercury dips under 10 degrees

Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category as mercury dips under 10 degrees

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for the eighth day while cold wave grips the national capital with the temperature falling to 5 degrees Celsius in early morning on Thursday

Jama Masjid engulfed in a layer of smog | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Delhi witnessed a very cold morning as its air quality showed a slight improvement but remained in the 'very poor' category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 302 at 8 am on Thursday (January 9), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) website.
 
This marks the eighth consecutive day that Delhi has witnessed 'very poor' air quality. It was anticipated that rain would bring some relief to the AQI earlier, but no significant change has been observed.

CPCB daily report

The daily report published by CPCB on Wednesday indicated improved air quality, with the average AQI being in the 'poor' category at 297. AQI in the National Capital Region (NCR) was also recorded in the 'poor' to 'moderate' categories, showing a better status of air quality.
 
 
In Haryana, Gurugram saw an AQI of 216, while in Rohtak it was recorded at 189. Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur had an AQI of 302, Ghaziabad at 198, and Noida at 161.  Stage I and II Grap measures are in place while Grap III measures were revoked on January 5.

Weather roundup: Temperature drops, cold day conditions likely

The mercury dipped to single digits, with the temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius at 8:00 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website. Most Delhi-NCR remains covered by dense fog, with reduced visibility disrupting commutes.
 
IMD predicts the sky will remain cloudy. The forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 degrees Celsius and 22.21 degrees Celsius, respectively. IMD has predicted that similar weather conditions will remain in the city until January 10, with temperatures staying below 10 degrees Celsius until January 14.
   

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

