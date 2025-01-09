Business Standard

National capital shivers due to dense fog, flight, train delays continue

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius today. (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

The national capital experienced a significant drop in mercury on Thursday, as a cold wave and icy winds enveloped the city. The chill led to reduced visibility, impacting transportation and driving many homeless people to night shelters.  Delhi weather conditions today  The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 21 degrees Celsius, along with “dense fog” conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 7 degrees Celsius. The national capital, however, witnessed a sunny afternoon on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 21.5 degrees Celsius.  IMD issues warnings  The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi. Due to a western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in parts of northwest India later in the week.  Cold day conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab through Friday and in Rajasthan on Friday, extending to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until Saturday.  Flights, trains delayed  More than 300 flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to adverse weather and low visibility conditions. Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information. Due to foggy weather over the past few days, a total of 25 trains were delayed. Cold weather also impacted flight operations in Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Patna.  Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow  Tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

