'Delhi Chalo': Modi will benefit in LS polls, Owaisi on agitation demands

Farmers' protest: Barbed wires, concrete, and nails have been put on Delhi borders to stop the agitation from entering Delhi. The move has invited widespread criticism from the Opposition

Farmers assemble at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Farmers' protest: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, echoed the sentiments of other Opposition leaders in criticising the Narendra Modi government for "failing" the farmers. His attack followed in response to the massive 'Delhi Chalo' protest organised by about 200 farm unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

"It is the Modi government's failure. They should have fulfilled farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for MSP...Another demand is the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee formula...Why is the government wasting time?...You are stopping them as if the military from a neighbouring country is coming in…," the AIMIM chief said.
Pointing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi further suggested that by meeting the demands of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit in the polls.

Opposition criticises sealing of Delhi borders

Heavy security deployment, barbed wires, concrete and nails have been put on the Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur and other borders to stop the agitation from entering Delhi. The move has invited heavy criticism against the Centre from the Opposition parties, which accused the government of "suppressing" the voice of the farmers.

Farmers put forth 12 demands

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the Centre. These include a legal guarantee for minimum support price on crops and the implementation of other recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers. They have also demanded the scrapping of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri killings. The demands also include compensation for the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the 2021 year-long agitation.

The large-scale protest heading towards Delhi has triggered Section 144, prohibiting the unlawful assembly of people. 

Traffic snarls were observed in the city as major diversions and increased security checks followed in the wake of the protests. Delhi Metro train services were also affected at some stations.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

