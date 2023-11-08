Sensex (0.05%)
Delhi govt to attempt inducing artificial rain to curb air pollution: Rai

Rai said he held a meeting with scientists from IIT Kanpur who told him that cloud seeding could only be attempted if there were clouds or moisture in the atmosphere

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
The Delhi government will attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month in an effort to combat air pollution in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.
Rai said he held a meeting with scientists from IIT Kanpur who told him that cloud seeding could only be attempted if there were clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.
"Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal in this regard which will be submitted to the Supreme Court," the minister added.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, told PTI that research is being conducted globally on artificial rain.
"There have been a few attempts in India... in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Globally, research is being conducted on artificial rain, which requires the basic requirement of clouds or moisture. Only under these conditions can it occur.
"Certain nuclei are sprinkled into the clouds to facilitate cloud condensation, leading to rainfall. In India, research on artificial rain is ongoing, but it has not made significant progress so far," Mohapatra added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality artificial rain AAP government

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

