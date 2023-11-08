Sensex (0.05%)
Mahadev betting app: Mumbai police register FIR against 32 people for fraud

The case was registered on the direction of the 30th Kurla court under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (conspiracy), IT Act (for cyber terrorism) and the Gambling Act

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 32 people, including the "promoter" of the Mahadev' betting app, for allegedly committing a fraud of nearly Rs 15,000 crore, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the Matunga police official, the first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, and key accused Ravi Uppal and Shubham Soni and others for committing the fraud since 2019 until now.
The case was registered on the direction of the 30th Kurla court under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (conspiracy), IT Act (for cyber terrorism) and the Gambling Act, the official said.
As per the FIR, the accused have defrauded people of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate last week claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' had led to startling allegations that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".
Later, the BJP released a video of Shubham Soni saying he was the owner of the app and had the proof of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
On November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro', on ED's request, an official statement said.
The action of banning the 22 illegal betting platforms follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

betting fraud Mumbai police Indian Penal Code gambling

Nov 08 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon