close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi govt to de-silt Ring Road trunk sewer line to lessen overflow issues

The decision to clean the Ring Road trunk sewer line was made following a directive by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will de-silt all trunk sewer lines in the national capital for the first time this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative aims to provide relief to Delhi residents from persistent sewer overflow problems, contribute to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river and effectively address waterlogging on the roads, it said.

The project will commence with the cleaning of the 9.8-kilometre Ring Road trunk sewer line from the Red Fort Gate to the Maharani Bagh sewage pumping station, benefitting areas such as Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Sarai Kale Khan, Ajmeri Gate, Pragati Maidan, Nizamuddin and Sunder Nagar.

The decision to clean the Ring Road trunk sewer line was made following a directive by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The trunk sewer line, which has not been de-silted for over 18 years, has accumulated a significant amount of sediment, leading to reduced flow capacity and back-overflow situations during the rainy season, the government said in the statement.

This causes waterlogging on the roads, resulting in traffic congestion and inconvenience to both pedestrians and vehicles, it said.

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Sisodia nods for project to lay 34-km sewer line in 39 Najafgarh colonies

Delhiites to get another ring road in major relief in congested areas

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

Drugs seizure from Indian waters: Court asks NCB to file fresh affidavit

Odisha government to provide free crop insurance to farmers for 3 years

CUET-UG: 76% attendance recorded on second day, exam delayed at 4 centres

From June 1, cough syrups must be tested at govt labs before export

Intense heat wave grips north, central India; national capital logs 46°C

The project, which has a budget of Rs 34.7 crore, aims to alleviate these issues and restore smooth and uninterrupted sewer flow in the area, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Delhi

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Public transport tech firm Chalo raises $45 million, to expand globally

funds
3 min read

Meta hit with record $1.3-billion fine in EU over US data transfers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail

spencer's
2 min read

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

RBI
4 min read

ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha, CM inaugurates

ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar addresses shareholders in the presence of other board members during 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

Delhi High Court
1 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon