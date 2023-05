Delhi govt to de-silt Ring Road trunk sewer line to lessen overflow issues

The Delhi government will de-silt all trunk sewer lines in the national capital for the first time this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative aims to provide relief to Delhi residents from persistent sewer overflow problems, contribute to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river and effectively address waterlogging on the roads, it said.

The project will commence with the cleaning of the 9.8-kilometre Ring Road trunk sewer line from the Red Fort Gate to the Maharani Bagh sewage pumping station, benefitting areas such as Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, Sarai Kale Khan, Ajmeri Gate, Pragati Maidan, Nizamuddin and Sunder Nagar.

The decision to clean the Ring Road trunk sewer line was made following a directive by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The trunk sewer line, which has not been de-silted for over 18 years, has accumulated a significant amount of sediment, leading to reduced flow capacity and back-overflow situations during the rainy season, the government said in the statement.

This causes waterlogging on the roads, resulting in traffic congestion and inconvenience to both pedestrians and vehicles, it said.

The project, which has a budget of Rs 34.7 crore, aims to alleviate these issues and restore smooth and uninterrupted sewer flow in the area, the statement added.