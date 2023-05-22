close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From June 1, cough syrups must be tested at govt labs before export

Presently over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
cough syrup, medicine, cold

File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cough syrup exporters will have to undertake testing of their products at specified government laboratories from June 1 before getting permission for the outbound shipments. The direction has come after quality concerns were raised globally for cough syrups exported by Indian firms.
“The export of cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported subject to export samples being tested and production of certificate of analysis issued by any of the laboratories…, with effect from June 1, 2023,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Monday.
 
The specified central government labs include Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, regional drug testing lab (RDTL - Chandigarh), central drugs lab (CDL - Kolkata), central drug testing lab (CDTL - Chennai Hyderabad, Mumbai), RDTL (Guwahati)] and the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited drug testing labs of state governments.
 
Explaining further, an official said that to re-emphasize India's commitment towards assuring the quality of various pharmaceutical products exported from India, the central government has decided to initiate a process of a pre-quality check of the cough syrup formulations being exported.
 
“The finished goods (cough syrup in this case) are to be tested at laboratories before being permitted for export,” the official said, adding that necessary steps are being taken to ensure the smooth implementation of this testing requirement, and MoHFW would partner with the state governments and the exporters to ensure smooth implementation of this notification.
 
In February, the Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drops. Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of 66 and 18 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan, respectively, last year.

Also Read

Maiden Pharma's cough syrups are safe, WHO jumped the gun: DCGI

Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Production licence of Marion Biotech suspended

Cough syrups likely to blame for children's deaths in Gambia, CDC concludes

WHO stands by action of issuing alert against Maiden Pharma cough syrup

WHO warns against use of 'substandard' cough syrups linked to Uzbek deaths

Intense heat wave grips north, central India; national capital logs 46°C

Crew of INSV Tarini to be welcomed in Goa for historic circumnavigation

Neeraj Chopra number one in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

RBI directs banks to provide shade, water to those exchanging notes

Plan in 2 weeks to resolve stuck up Noida housing projects: UP officer

India exported cough syrups worth USD 17.6 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 17 billion in 2021-22.
 
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of medical products to the entire globe; ranging from highly developed countries to the LMIC (low and middle income countries). India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, supplying over 50 per cent of global demand for various vaccines, about 40 per cent of generic demand in the US and about 25 per cent of all medicine in the UK.

Globally, India ranks third in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume and 14th by value. The industry includes a network of 3,000 drug companies and about 10,500 manufacturing units. It facilitates the availability and supply of high-quality, affordable and accessible medicines around the world. India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector.
 
Presently over 80 per cent of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms. 
Topics : Cough syrup Pharmaceutical

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI directs banks to provide shade, water to those exchanging notes

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Plan in 2 weeks to resolve stuck up Noida housing projects: UP officer

China housing
2 min read

3-day G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meet in Bengaluru from Tuesday

G20, India G20 presidency
2 min read

MiG-29's additional fuel tank dislodges during training, falls in forest

mig-29k
1 min read

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

death
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon