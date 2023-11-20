Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Delhi govt to increase minimum wages of MCD employees to Rs 17,234

A government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting

MCD logo

MCD logo, (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has decided to increase the minimum wage of MCD employees, a civic official said on Monday.
Monthly minimum wages for unskilled workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be increased to Rs 17,234 from Rs 16,792. The wage will rise to Rs 18,993 from Rs 18,499 for semi-skilled workers and to Rs 20,903 from Rs 20,375 for skilled workers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dearness allowance will be paid to all MCD workers staring April 1, the officials added.
The AAP had announced dearness allowance for all MCD employees with effect from April 1.
A government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting.
The accumulated dearness allowance for civic employees will be released after it is approved by the House, the MCD official said.
The minimum wages for clerical and supervisory staff will also be increased in all scheduled employment, according to the agenda of the MCD House meeting.
According to the proposal, the minimum salary for non-matriculate employees will be hiked to Rs 18,993, matriculate but not graduate to Rs 20,902 and graduate and above to Rs 22,744. Dearness allowance for these employees will be Rs 494, Rs 546 and Rs 598 per month, respectively.

Also Read

Australia raises minimum wage by 5.75% amid inflation effective from July 1

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Assam govt hikes minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18: CM Sarma

ICC World Cup: PM Modi consoles Indian cricket team after loss in finals

Air Force sends Rafales after 'UFO' sighting near Imphal airport on Sunday

Global slowdown to impact demand for office space this fiscal: Crisil

Report leak: CBI chargesheets Anil Deshmukh's daughter, daughter-in-law

U'khand tunnel: Must keep workers morale up, says PM; foreign expert visits

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi municipal elections Delhi government MCD Minimum wage

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon