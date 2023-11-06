Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government. According to the news agency ANI, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonuses to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees.

"...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future. He added that the Delhi government has "done a lot of work" in education, health, infrastructure, and public services in the last eight years.

"In this, the contribution of our workers has been very significant," Kejriwal said in his address, adding, "Due to their hard work, we have been able to transform Delhi into a city of dreams".

Earlier, on November 1, the Delhi chief minister had announced the regularisation of jobs of several workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Kejriwal had said that 6,494 sanitation workers had been confirmed in MCD so far, adding this is a "big announcement" on the occasion of Diwali.

"Yesterday, there was a meeting of the Municipal Corporation House, in which a resolution was passed approving the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers of Delhi. Till now we have confirmed 6,494 sanitation workers. BJP had been exploiting the sanitation workers for fifteen years. Regularization has been their long-pending demand. Now the workers are very happy. Since the formation of our government in Punjab, we have confirmed 30,000 personnel. We will regularise those workers wherever we can," the chief minister had said.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

(With agency inputs)