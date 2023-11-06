close
Sensex (0.57%)
64733.16 + 369.38
Nifty (0.57%)
19340.80 + 110.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.23%)
6085.10 + 73.75
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
39858.35 + 270.95
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
43465.85 + 147.60
Heatmap

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Kejriwal said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government. According to the news agency ANI, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonuses to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees.

"...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future. He added that the Delhi government has "done a lot of work" in education, health, infrastructure, and public services in the last eight years.

Also Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal calls high-level meeting amid rising pollution levels

"In this, the contribution of our workers has been very significant," Kejriwal said in his address, adding, "Due to their hard work, we have been able to transform Delhi into a city of dreams".

Earlier, on November 1, the Delhi chief minister had announced the regularisation of jobs of several workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Kejriwal had said that 6,494 sanitation workers had been confirmed in MCD so far, adding this is a "big announcement" on the occasion of Diwali.

"Yesterday, there was a meeting of the Municipal Corporation House, in which a resolution was passed approving the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers of Delhi. Till now we have confirmed 6,494 sanitation workers. BJP had been exploiting the sanitation workers for fifteen years. Regularization has been their long-pending demand. Now the workers are very happy. Since the formation of our government in Punjab, we have confirmed 30,000 personnel. We will regularise those workers wherever we can," the chief minister had said.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Also Read

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

Arvind rallies 5%, hits 52-week high in subdued market on improved outlook

Prioritise paying off high-cost debt with Diwali bonus you receive

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Mizoram LIVE: Assembly polls 'dress rehearsal' for Lok Sabha, says Tharoor

SC to hear on the validity of Citizenship Act's Sec 6A on December 5

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: AAP releases 5th list of candidates

MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections


(With agency inputs)
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Diwali bonus BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon