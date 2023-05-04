close

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will launch a campaign next week to curb dust pollution, one of the major reasons behind air pollution in the summer season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said

Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will launch a campaign next week to curb dust pollution, one of the major reasons behind air pollution in the national capital in the summer season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

He said officials have been asked to inspect construction sites and take action against those violating anti-dust pollution norms.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has an action plan to combat air pollution in the winter months. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution, and industrial and vehicular emissions.

The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments.

The government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns to suppress dust.

Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to further improve the situation.

Patrolling teams have been constituted to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

The government will deploy 225 and 159 teams during the daytime and at night, respectively, to monitor dust pollution in the city.

Real-time source apportionment studies will be conducted at 13 air pollution hotspots and a mobile air lab deployed at each of these locations. Such studies help identify factors responsible for increase in air pollution at any spot such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and industrial emissions so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Construction sites larger than 500 square metres will be closely monitored to check dust pollution, according to the summer action plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

