close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank loan fraud: ED raids businessman who donated Rs 2.5 cr to UK party

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has raided a Delhi-based rice company and its promoter, who donated about Rs 2.5 crore to a political party in the UK, as part of a money laundering probe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate, ED

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has raided a Delhi-based rice company and its promoter, who donated about Rs 2.5 crore to a political party in the UK, as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of over Rs 1,200 crore.

Twenty-one locations in Delhi and Gurugram of Amira Pure Foods Private Limited and its promoter Karan A Chanana were raided by the federal probe agency on May 2.

The money laundering case stems from a 2020 CBI FIR that was filed against the accused on allegations of "causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1,201.85 crore to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank".

"The accused entities in connivance with each other as well as other related/un-related entities have illegally diverted loan funds sanctioned by the consortium of banks by way of transferring loan funds into the accounts of various shell entities under the guise of genuine business transactions.

"It was also known that Karan A Chanana had donated 250,000 GBP to a political party of the United Kingdom since 2019 through one of the subsidiary company of the accused entity -- Amira Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd., while the accused entity had itself defaulted on repayment of loans and was declared as NPA (non performing asset) in 2016-17 by consortium member banks," the ED alleged.

The agency said cash of Rs 1.01 crore and "incriminating" evidences that show the modus operandi of the accused entity for "diverting" the loan funds through shell (bogus) companies, accommodation entries (hawala) and fudging manipulation of stocks, etc., were seized.

Also Read

ED raids Pure Milk Products' premises in loan fraud case, seizes Rs 1.15 cr

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': Enforcement Directorate raids multiple sites

Banks request RBI to extend reporting time frame for loan related fraud

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

RBI launches G20 TechSprint competition to improve cross-border payments

NYT running smear campaign against India: Union minister Anurag Thakur

I want to see greater presence of Boeing in India: Piyush Goyal

Strong interest globally in learning from India's growth journey: Vaishnaw

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Bank loan fraud

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US President Joe Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

Joe Biden
2 min read

HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers

Delhi High Court
4 min read
Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process

SpiceJet
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon