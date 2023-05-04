close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NYT running smear campaign against India: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur slammed The New York Times (NYT) chairman A G Sulzberger on Thursday for his claims that journalists are treated as terrorists in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur slammed The New York Times (NYT) chairman A G Sulzberger on Thursday for his claims that journalists are treated as terrorists in India.

Speaking at a UNESCO event on World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, Sulzberger said in India, authorities have raided newsrooms and treated journalists essentially as terrorists.

Thakur asserted that the law took its own course in India in case of any wrongdoing and no one can claim immunity citing the status of being a media organisation.

"In India law takes its own course if someone does something wrong, newsroom or no newsroom. Mere claiming the status of a newsroom does not grant immunity from unlawful deeds," he wrote on Twitter.

Thakur wondered how any investigation amounts to an attack on the press.

"Is it prudent to be a loose mouth and say journalists in India are treated as terrorists?" the minister asked.

Also Read

Anurag Thakur slams NYT, other foreign media for 'defaming' India, PM

New York Times loses gold tick on Twitter; Musk calls its feed 'diarrhea'

Kerala selected as one of the 52 places to visit in 2023 by New York Times

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

I want to see greater presence of Boeing in India: Piyush Goyal

Strong interest globally in learning from India's growth journey: Vaishnaw

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

Grapplers threaten to return awards; blame game erupts after scuffle

E-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, say police

He accused the NYT of running a "smear campaign" against India and using the UNESCO podium to "distort facts".

"Unable to digest the global rise of India and its turning into an economic powerhouse, certain old world media houses have been running a systematic smear campaign against India," Thakur tweeted.

"NYT, which has carved a niche for itself for writing fact-free and fabricated anti-India stories, shamelessly misused the podium of UNESCO to distort facts," he added.

The minister said it has been difficult for him to differentiate whether the newspaper is "The New York Times or New Distort Times".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur New York Times

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US President Joe Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

Joe Biden
2 min read

HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers

Delhi High Court
4 min read
Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process

SpiceJet
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon