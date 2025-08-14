Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi HC to hear AAP's plea for Kejriwal's residence on August 25

Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the matter for a detailed hearing on August 25, placing it at the top of the court's board

The petition notes that Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4 after stepping down as Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

The Delhi High Court briefly heard a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking a directive to the central government to allot residential accommodation in the national capital to its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the matter for a detailed hearing on August 25, placing it at the top of the court's board.

Representing AAP, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra argued that under the Guidelines for Allotment of Accommodation from the General Pool to Political Parties, the president of a recognised national party is entitled to one government residence in Delhi, provided they neither own a house nor have been allotted one in any other official capacity.

 

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor, who is also the national president. We are requesting a centrally located residence," the lawyer submitted.

He informed the court that AAP had first written to the authorities on September 20 last year, followed by a reminder, but no action had been taken. He also pointed out that a previous bench had granted the party office space when it lacked one, and the current request was for residential accommodation.

The petition notes that Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4 after stepping down as Chief Minister. Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

