Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL over detention of Bengali-speaking workers

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL over detention of Bengali-speaking workers

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, refused to pass any interim order with regard to the detention

Supreme Court

The bench said some mechanism needs to be developed to ensure that genuine citizens are not harassed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a PIL which alleged that Bengali-speaking migrant workers are been detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, refused to pass any interim order with regard to the detention, saying any order will have consequences especially with respect to people, who genuinely came from across the borders.

"States where these migrant workers are working have the right to inquire from their state of origin about their bonafide but the problem is in the interregnum. If we pass any interim orders, then it will have consequences, especially those who have illegally come from across the border and need to be deported under the law," the bench said.

 

It asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, to wait for sometime for the responses from the Centre and nine statesOdisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and West Bengal.

Bhushan alleged that people are being harassed by the states just because they speak Bengali language and have documents in that language on the basis of a circular issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"They are being detained while an inquiry is being held about their bonafide and in some cases, they are even tortured. Kindly pass some interim order that no detention will be held. I have no problem with enquiries but there should not be any detention," Bhushan submitted.

The bench said some mechanism needs to be developed to ensure that genuine citizens are not harassed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

79th Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

Red Fort, Independence Day

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Topics : Supreme Court migrant workers West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon