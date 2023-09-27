close
Delhi jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say police

"The teams are probing every angle and the culprits will be arrested soon," the official added

jewellery

The incident is expected to have occurred between Sunday night and Monday, police said, adding the shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, remains closed on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Several teams have been formed to probe the heist at a jewellery shop in south Delhi, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
At least three unidentified people broke into the showroom in Bhogal area after drilling a hole in a strong room and decamped with gold ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore on Tuesday, in one of the biggest burglaries reported in the national capital.
"We are holding meetings of the teams and have directed them to investigate the matter thoroughly. The teams will work under the guidance of senior police officials. We are also scanning all the CCTV camera footage for important leads," said the senior Delhi Police official.
"The teams are probing every angle and the culprits will be arrested soon," the official added.
The incident is expected to have occurred between Sunday night and Monday, police said, adding the shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, remains closed on Monday.
The shop had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around midnight on Sunday, police said.

"The owner closed the shop on Sunday around 8 pm and when he opened it on Tuesday around 10.30 am, he got to know about the incident. There is a safe situated on the ground floor in the shop having a heavy metallic gate and walls on three sides," a police official said on Tuesday.
"When the owner opened the shop, he found that the concrete wall of the safe room was damaged. The accused made a hole on one side of the wall having dimensions of around one to one-and-half feet. Forensic team was called at the spot," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : jewellery theft Delhi Police

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

