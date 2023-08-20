Delhi Minister Gopal Rai launches portal to lodge wildlife complaints

The Delhi Forest Department on Sunday launched a portal to facilitate rapid response to threats and offences concerning trees, forests, and wildlife.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the portal -- accessible at https://ghl.eforest.delhi.gov.in saying it serves as a centralised platform for swift action on complaints received through the Green Helpline (1800-11-8600) and will ensure timely intervention in critical situations.

One of the key features of the portal is that it will have on record all complaints registered on the helpline.

Additionally, it provides a comprehensive view of the actions taken by the Department of Forest and Wildlife in response to these complaints.

This transparency ensures that stakeholders can easily track the status of actions taken, promoting accountability and effective collaboration, Rai said.

Issues that can be reported and addressed through the portal include damage to trees, attempts to encroach upon forest land, threats to wildlife, wildlife in need of rescue, and other wildlife offences.

