close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was detained by police when she arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday night

IANS New Delhi
Swati Maliwal, DCW

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was detained by police when she arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday night.

Though the police is yet to confirm her detention, a video doing rounds on social media showed that women police personnel forcefully taking the DCW chief in a police van from the protest site.

"Delhi Police has arrested me," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, the police had detained AAP leader Somnath Bharti and two others after they brought folding beds without permission to the protest site.

"When intervened (for bringing folding beds without permission), the supporters became aggressive while trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained," said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

--IANS

Also Read

BJP demands Swati Maliwal's removal after court orders framing of charges

Delhi BJP seeks Maliwal's removal for impartial probe of molestation charge

IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

Delhi court grants bail to man accused of dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

22nd batch of Indians departs from Sudan for Jeddah under Operation Kaveri

Police say 'altercation' after beds not allowed; wrestlers claim manhandled

Internet snapped in Manipur for 5 days post violence in tribal protests

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

ssh/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police DCW

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

22nd batch of Indians departs from Sudan for Jeddah under Operation Kaveri

Sudan_Rescue
2 min read

A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Fierce war to bag AI talent shifts to India with salaries being doubled

jobs
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Crash landing, debt and its dangers, and more

Go First
1 min read

Siemens Energy weighs sale of electrical components maker Trench

Siemens Energy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

Photo: Pexels
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon