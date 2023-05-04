Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was detained by police when she arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday night.

Though the police is yet to confirm her detention, a video doing rounds on social media showed that women police personnel forcefully taking the DCW chief in a police van from the protest site.

"Delhi Police has arrested me," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, the police had detained AAP leader Somnath Bharti and two others after they brought folding beds without permission to the protest site.

"When intervened (for bringing folding beds without permission), the supporters became aggressive while trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained," said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

--IANS

ssh/sha