Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 09:15 AM IST
The main conspirator in Wednesday's Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation, police sources said on Thursday.
According to sources, the accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand.
Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'
"Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone," sources stated.
 
Meanwhile, the Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday. "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the Home Ministry said.
On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding canisters in their hands. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 09:04 AM IST

