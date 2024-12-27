Business Standard

Home / India News / Delhi Police steps up security around Aiims after Manmohan Singh's demise

Delhi Police steps up security around Aiims after Manmohan Singh's demise

A senior police officer said that security around AIIMS, Delhi was tightened and a company of paramilitary personnel was deployed

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has stepped up the security around AIIMS, Delhi after the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) DCP Ankit Chauhan and other senior police officers of the district reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for reviewing the security arrangements.

A senior police officer said that security around AIIMS, Delhi was tightened and a company of paramilitary personnel was deployed.

Extra staff from other neighbouring police stations have also been deployed as senior leaders, ministers and other dignitaries arrive at the hospital.

His body may be shifted from AIIMS to his house in Delhi around midnight, police sources said.

 

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

His death was announced by the AIIMS where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said he was "treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS Manmohan Singh Delhi Police Delhi-NCR

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

