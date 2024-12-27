Business Standard

Lost a mentor and guide: Rahul Gandhi on ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he has lost his mentor and guide in former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride," the former Congres chief said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

 

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

Manmohan Singh Rahul Gandhi Congress Indian National Congress

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

