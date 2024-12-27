Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 07:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Early morning rain, lightning intensifies cold wave in Delhi; fog expected

Early morning rain, lightning intensifies cold wave in Delhi; fog expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across northwestern and central India on December 27th and 28th

Photo: PTI

The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds in Delhi for December 27th and 28th. | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi experienced early morning rainfall and lightning on Friday (December 27), intensifying the impact of the cold wave in the national capital and its surrounding areas.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across northwestern and central India on December 27th and 28th, attributing the conditions to an active western disturbance (a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies).  
 
At 7:23 am, the temperature in Delhi stood at 13 degrees Celsius, with cold winds sweeping through the city. The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds for December 27th and 28th. There could be notable temperature fluctuations and dense fog as well.  
 
 
The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. Overcast skies are predicted to persist for the next two days, with intensified fog anticipated post-rainfall.  

Also Read

India Gate

Delhi air quality improves to 'very poor' category, Grap-IV measures lifted

Pollution, Air pollution

Delhi's AQI improves to 'very poor', maximum temp at 23.4 degree Celsius

New Delhi Fog, Fog

IMD issues orange alert for fog in Delhi, mercury dips to 7 degrees Celsius

Delhi fog, Delhi winters

Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Grap-III measures reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality hits 'very poor'

 
Similar conditions are expected in Noida as well. Early morning drizzle accompanied a recorded temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at 6:32 am in Noida. The minimum temperature for Friday is forecasted at 14 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius.  
 
Weather outlook  
 
The IMD has issued warnings of hailstorms across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Madhya Pradesh could face similar conditions on December 27 and 28.  Heavy snowfall in the western Himalayan region on December 27th and 28th is expected to cause temperatures in northern states to decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to brace for colder conditions. 

More From This Section

Manmohan Singh

Lost a mentor and guide: Rahul Gandhi on ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise

Bangladesh Flag

Hindu-Americans in US launch B'desh religious violence awareness campaign

Anandiben Patel, UP Governor

Law and order has improved in UP but not 100% safe for women yet: Guv Patel

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, India's reformist leader and former PM, passes away at 92

Election

28% of Lok Sabha seats had no woman candidate in 2024, shows ECI report

Topics : Delhi winter Rainfall New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon