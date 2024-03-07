Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi records below average minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees, says IMD

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

It was a chilly morning in the national capital on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 8.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.
The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 179.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Air Quality Index Delhi winter Indian Meteorological Department IMD Delhi government Delhi air quality

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

