LIVE: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. PM Modi is set to dedicate to the nation about Rs 5,000 crore worth programme - the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' - for boosting the agri-economy in J-K. PM Modi will also unveil projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', Srinagar.



A sitting High Court judge resigning and joining a political party is not inappropriate, former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay insisted in an interview with NDTV. After resigning as a judge at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday afternoon, Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was set to retire in July. The HC judge has faced criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for some of his judgements in the past. Gangopadhay, 62, joined the HC as an additional judge in 2018. He became a permanent judge two years later in July 2020.



Eight Philadelphia high school students waiting to board a city bus after classes on Wednesday were wounded by gunshots from suspects who jumped from a car and opened fire, the fourth shooting on the transit system in as many days, news agency AP reported. At least one student was seriously injured at the bus stop, a 16-year-old who was hit nine times, Kevin Bethel, the city’s police commissioner, said at a news conference.