Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IAF's C-17 aircraft successfully airdrops indigenously built platform

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory

C17 Globemaster (Photo: Unsplash)

C17 Globemaster (Photo: Unsplash)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes, officials said on Wednesday.
"In a major milestone on its path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, an extra-long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE & capable of carrying approximately 45000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory.
According to the Indian Air Force, capable of carrying multiple such platforms, the combat capabilities of C-17 aircraft will be further enhanced in its varied missions to air-deliver critical loads to troops on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

FAA orders Boeing to halt further Max production increases amid blowout

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

'Guarantee' of giving Rs 1,000 to women will be fulfilled: Punjab minister

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation

Resolve to build 'Viksit Bharat' will be fulfilled by nation's women: Birla

DU allocates Rs 67.71 crore for setting up WiFi in all college campuses

AI regulation: Govt needs to be more cautious about what it says and does

Topics : Indian Navy DRDO Indian Air Force Indian Army Hindon air force base

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon