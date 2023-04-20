Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Also Read Unseasonal rain in Mumbai; IMD says highest precipitation so far in April 17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR Light rains expected in Delhi, to bring respite from cold wave: IMD Light rain, drizzle likely to occur in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah Efforts to arrest Atiq's wife, Ashraf's brother-in-law intensify US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP, says nothing but Cong India's population growth still below replacement level, says UN expert