close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Also Read

Unseasonal rain in Mumbai; IMD says highest precipitation so far in April

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Light rains expected in Delhi, to bring respite from cold wave: IMD

Light rain, drizzle likely to occur in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan

Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Efforts to arrest Atiq's wife, Ashraf's brother-in-law intensify

US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects

TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP, says nothing but Cong

India's population growth still below replacement level, says UN expert

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather forecasts

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon