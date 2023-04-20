close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP, says nothing but Cong

Ruling out any possibility of joining the BJP, he said "I will not join any other party except Congress"

ANI Politics
TS Singh Deo

TS Singh Deo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Refuting all the speculation regarding quitting Congress, and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday said that he will not join any party.

Speaking to ANI, the Chhattisgarh Health Minister said, "I love discipline. Be it in the family or in the organisation, I have always respected elders. While playing Cricket, following the instructions of the captain. While working with a team, always perform the assigned task and also do the captaincy when given".

Ruling out any possibility of joining the BJP, he said "I will not join any other party except Congress."

He further said that after the concept of a two-and-half-year term as CM came into the media domain, he started receiving around 100-200 phone calls on a regular basis.

"I started receiving around 100-200 phone calls on a regular basis and people ask about the time of the swearing-in ceremony and then about asking what's going on. I have to spend around 200-300 minutes on the phone explaining to people about the situation," he said.

The Congress leader added, "A possibility was also visible, discussions were also held and high command (party leadership) had also called. So it seemed like something may happen. But time passed and elections in Uttar Pradesh came. But, even after the results came, there was no decision by the high command. Probably, they might have thought the time (till date) as inappropriate," said Deo.

Also Read

Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez

PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation

'Big news' is India's population growth below replacement level: UN expert

Fed to deliver 25-basis-point hike in May, stay on hold rest of year: Poll

Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Jalandhar LS bypoll

2002 Gujarat riots: Special Court to pronounce verdict in Naroda Gam case

Surat court to give verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction today

The Congress Minister also said that there is a special case, there is little chance of any change of guard in the state, six months before the elections.

"Regarding the possibility of getting captaincy in terms of Chhattisgarh, the model code of conduct may come into effect in a few months. Theoretically speaking, I don't want to become (captain) and probability is somewhat nil," said the minister.

When asked about the situation wherein if BJP offer him the post of Prime Minister, Deo said, "Currently, my status is not worthy for the post of PM and president. Although, Modi Ji was earlier a chief minister, I am not in the category of becoming the CM".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh Congress Politics

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon