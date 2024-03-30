Delhi records minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees, thunderstorm exoected

Delhi on Saturday registered a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels were recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weatherman has forecast a thunderstorm with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 181 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".