Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi records minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees, thunderstorm exoected

The humidity levels were recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am

parliament, new parliament, new delhi, india

Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Saturday registered a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The humidity levels were recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The weatherman has forecast a thunderstorm with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 181 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Earth's Rotation Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and more facts

Southwest Monsoon withdraws from India, four days after normal date

PM lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Haryana's Rewari, to cost Rs 1.6K cr

Delhi sees moderate fog, minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius

Light rainfall likely in Delhi, NCR areas in next 2-3 hours, predicts IMD

Security tightened up in UP's Ghazipur ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial

Activist Navdeep Singh arrested ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on April 6, says CM Sarma

Two-day petrol pump strike scheduled to begin today in Assam, deferred

DoT asks telcos to suspend USSD-based call forwarding, switch to other mode

Topics : Delhi winter Delhi airport Delhi government weather forecasts weather warning Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon