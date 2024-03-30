Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Two-day petrol pump strike scheduled to begin today in Assam, deferred

Among their demands was the revision of the dealers' commission, which has been pending since 2017

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The petrol pump strike in parts of Assam, scheduled to begin on Saturday morning, was deferred, a leader of their association said.
The North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (Greater Guwahati Unit) had called for 'no purchase no sale' from 5 am on Saturday till 5 am on Monday over a host of demands.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among their demands was the revision of the dealers' commission, which has been pending since 2017.
"Following the intervention of the government, we have decided to defer the strike. In the meantime, we will hold further talks with the oil companies on resolving our issues," the leader said.
The announcement came hours after the state government brought petroleum dealers and retailers under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act or ESMA, which prohibits strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

CNG price hiked by Rs 1 per kg in Delhi-NCR from today: Check new rates

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: Here's why Morgan Stanley thinks OMC stocks can flare up

BPCL, HPCL, IOC shed up to 8% on petrol, diesel price cut, margin worries

DoT asks telcos to suspend USSD-based call forwarding, switch to other mode

Govt cancels auction of 13 of 20 critical mineral blocks over poor response

US raises concerns with India on import of select IT hardware goods: Report

Haryana Police arrest farmer activist Jalbera over FIR lodged during stir

Pilots body flags deferment of revised duty norms; writes to ministry

Topics : petrol export Petrol pump Petrol pump dealers strike Crude Oil Price Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon