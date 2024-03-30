LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on April 6, says CM Sarma
From Amit Shah's visit to Assam to US Federal Chair Jerome Powell's statement on interest rates and keeping an eye on inflation, track all the news from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam on April 6, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Sarma said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister's Assam visit tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the US central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates as policymakers await more evidence that inflation is in control, Bloomberg reported. “The fact that the US economy is growing at such a solid pace, the fact that the labor market is still very, very strong, gives us the chance to just be a little more confident about inflation coming down before we take the important step of cutting rates,” Powell said on Friday, March 29.
The Indian Navy succesfully rescued a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew which comprised 23 Pakistani nationals. Navy was able to achieve the objective after more than 12 hours of "intense coercive tactical measures" as part of an anti-piracy operation at sea, officials said. The Indian Navy reiterated its committment to ensure maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities".
9:15 AM
President Murmu to present Bharat Ratna, posthumously, to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
President Droupadi Murmu is set to present the Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur (posthumously) today. His son & JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur said, "The people of Bihar and the country are as happy as I am today. Nitish Kumar ji had continuously appealed to Govt of India to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur ji."
9:00 AM
Saudi Arabia to preside over UN forum on women's rights, gender equality
The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) unanimously appointed Saudi Arabia to chair its 69th session in 2025, CNN reported, citing the Saudi Arabia Mission to the United Nations.
8:43 AM
Indian Navy rescues hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pakistani crew members
8:37 AM
US federal Chair Jerome Powell repeats there is no hurry to cut interest rates
8:33 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on April 6, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 8:33 AM IST