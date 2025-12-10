Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

The Delhi Police strongly opposed the bail pleas and said the 2020 riots were not something spontaneous, but an 'orchestrated, pre-planned & well-designed' attack on India's sovereignty

Supreme Court, SC

Umar, Sharjeel and other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile IPC | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria heard arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra.

Strongly opposing the bail pleas of activist Umar, Sharjeel and others, the Delhi Police had said the February 2020 riots were not something spontaneous, but an "orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed" attack on India's sovereignty.

 

Umar, Sharjeel and other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case of the February 2020 riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

Topics : Umar Khalid Solicitor General Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon