Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Pawar, who also heads the excise department, directed that this new policy be implemented across the state

Ajit Pawar

File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that shops selling Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) as well as country liquor will be required to obtain mandatory consent from registered housing societies before commencing operations from the commercial spaces on their premises.

Pawar, who also heads the excise department, directed that this new policy be implemented across the state. "Permission from registered housing societies will now be compulsory for both categories of liquor shops. The policy must be enforced uniformly throughout Maharashtra," Pawar told the Lower House of the state legislature while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap, who represents the Chinchwad assembly constituency in Pune district.

 

Jagtap sought cancellation of licences of liquor shops operating in Chinchwad-Kalewadi area of Pune.

During the discussion, he said that Vikrant Wine, a liquor shop in Sahyadri Society, had begun operations in violation of norms.

The building was incomplete when permission was granted, and the licence had been issued on the basis of incomplete documents, Jagtap said, demanding action against those responsible. Responding to this, Pawar reiterated the mandatory requirement of the respective housing society's consent for liquor outlets, and informed the House about the action taken regarding the two shops against which complaints had been received.

During the Budget session of the state legislature held in March this year, Pawar had announced that a no-objection certificate (NOC) from housing societies will be mandatory for liquor vends if they wish to migrate to their premises.

Many housing societies have commercial establishments, with some even having liquor vends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

gavel

Delhi HC asks Centre why IndiGo flight chaos escalated into 'crisis'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

BJP turning EC into 'tool' for 'vote chori', says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Topics : Maharashtra News Maharashtra ajit pawar liquor shop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon