Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

As part of the process, the postal department will have best in class automation, which will make India Post the top logistics carrier in the world, the minister said

Currently, 1.64 lakh post offices are spread across the country, Scindia said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

The government is undertaking a business process reengineering exercise for India Post to make it more digital oriented with improved service delivery, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Currently, 1.64 lakh post offices are spread across the country and the Modi government has worked to expand the postal network in the last 11 years, Scindia said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

"We are in the process of bringing a full business process reengineering exercise for India Post by which our delivery will become much more prompt, service oriented and digital oriented for the citizens," Scindia said.

As part of the process, the postal department will have best in class automation, which will make India Post the top logistics carrier in the world, the minister said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

