Delhi riots: SC adjourned hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for next week

A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Dutta adjourned the hearing as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, was unavailable

Umar Khalid

Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020.
A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Dutta adjourned the hearing as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, was unavailable.
The bench expressed its disapproval over the request for adjournment on behalf of Khalid and granted the last opportunity saying no adjournment shall be granted in the case.
It has now posted the matter for hearing next week.
Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him.
Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, in the High Court had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any "criminal role" in the violence in the city's North-East area nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case. The Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid.

He had approached the High Court challenging the dismissal of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022.
He was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent law in the case.
The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Topics : Delhi Riots 2020 Umar Khalid Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

