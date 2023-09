Owing to rains, Telangana govt declares holiday for educational institutes

Following forecast for heavy rain, the Hyderabad District Collector has issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions on Monday, even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff are engaged in clearing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The city has been witnessing heavy rains since the early hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city. An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration.

"In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe," the Hyderabad collector posted a message on X.

The GHMC Commissioner requested people not to step out of their homes unless it is very essential for the next few hours as the civic teams of more than 3,000 personnel are on the field to ensure waterlogged areas are cleared across the city.

According to the Met department, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain or thundershower at times with intense spells in parts of the city today.

