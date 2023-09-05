Confirmation

NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case

The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh

National Investigation Agency NIA

Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.
The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.
As per officials sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday "in connection with NIA Case no. RC- 01/2023/NIA/LKW revival of NRB of CPI (Maoist) case".
Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.
Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh National Investigation Agency NIA raid Naxal

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

